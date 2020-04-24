LIVE: Gov. Cooper closing schools in NC for the rest of the 19-20 year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper is closing K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year, deferring to online learning for the rest of the calendar.
“We’ve had to make another tough choice,” Governor Cooper said.
Education leaders joined Cooper during a Friday afternoon press briefing to discuss the plans on how the state expects to move forward.
Schools were originally closed to students and staff for in-person instruction until at least May 15.
“Already we know that even the next school year will not be ‘business as usual.’ There will be new measures in place to protect health when school buildings open again next year,” Governor Cooper said.
The state has been consulting with education leaders, parents and health officials on what to do, as it refers to the schools.
Most schools have since reverted to teaching students digitally.
On Thursday, Cooper extended North Carolina’s stay-at-home order until May 8.
The governor also announced he’s proposing a budget for the 1.4 billion dollars awarded to the state of North Carolina from the federal CARES Act to address three immediate needs: public health/safety, continuity of operations for education and other government initiatives and assistance for small business.
