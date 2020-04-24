First Alert Forecast: be alert for storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. The worst of the gusty showers and storms continue to taper off.
Through the remainder of your morning, expect gradual clearing, but note winds will still be gusty, at times north of 25 mph. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s with ample afternoon sun.
A storm system looks likely to streak from the Tennessee Valley to the Mid-Atlantic Region between Saturday and Saturday night. Storm chances will be a hair lower - 30-40% - and the overall coverage and amounts of rain will probably less. Nevertheless, the setup appears to have the means to generate a nonzero severe threat, especially late Saturday afternoon and night.
An additional area of concern comes next Wednesday and Thursday, as a strong low pressure system could carving its way across the Carolinas. Since the energy that would give it life is across the world, details on its impacts, if any, are naturally hazy. Still, enough evidence for unsettled weather exists to post rain odds of at least 30%.
Your seven-day planning forecast highlights the Wilmington Metro below. See a detailed ten day forecast which takes you to the first of May inside your free WECT Weather app. Thanks for your trust, and take care!
