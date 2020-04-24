Duke says it won’t take virus-related federal relief funds

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke University says it won’t accept federal relief funds related to the coronavirus.
The school in North Carolina said in a statement Thursday that accepting the funds could pose legal and regulatory liabilities, even if it passed the money on to students.
Congress is offering $14 billion to the nation’s colleges and universities as part of a $2.2 trillion rescue package. Schools were allotted varying sums based on their size and the number of students they teach from poorer backgrounds.
Several Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Yale, have said they will reject millions of dollars in federal funding amid growing scrutiny of wealthy colleges.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.