Duke doctor says health experts are finding new, concerning COVID-19 symptoms in some patients

“I think what that does mean is that places — like North Carolina that has done a really good job at keeping COVID-19 to a minimum — need to be conscious. (North Carolina) only had maybe at most 10 to 15 percent of our population have been exposed to this and had any chance to develop any immunity, so that leaves a lot of us still at risk. And I think we will not be reverting to a 2019 normal for the remainder of this year. That’s what we’re planning for here in the hospital and on the university campus.