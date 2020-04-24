Downtown Wilmington quantifies economic losses from COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A survey conducted by Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) shows over 90 percent of respondents indicated revenue was down more than 50 percent in March 2020 compared to March 2019.
The results also revealed a loss of 55.7 percent of full-time and 71 percent of part-time employees between February 1 and April 1, 2020.
The survey, which was deliberately short to focus on revenue and employment numbers, was emailed to about 475 mostly small business owners within the district and WDI received 95 responses.
“While numbers are available on the state and national levels, this data gives more insight and clarity about economic impacts on Downtown Wilmington,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise.
The Governor’s Executive Order banning sit-down service at restaurants and bars came into effect March 17.
Some eateries shifted to take-out and curbside pick-up while most retail shops closed at the end of March when the Governor further restricted activity to keep people at home.
To help small businesses re-stock, re-open and re-cover, WDI recently launched the Re-3 Grant Program.
“WDI is continuing to raise money and hopes to...help get merchants through this hard time with the help of the community,” said WDI President Ed Wolverton.
