Coronavirus relief, transportation among Wilmington priorities presented to legislators

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It isn’t unusual for city of Wilmington leadership and elected officials to express their thoughts and priorities to state elected leaders ahead of a new legislative session.
Friday, however, things looked very different as city council members, city staff and state legislators held an entirely virtual legislative “breakfast” to address the session starting April 28.
State Sen. Harper Peterson (D), State Rep. Holly Grange (R), State Rep. Ted Davis (R) and staff members for Rep. Deb Butler (D) joined members of Wilmington City Council and the city staff in a Zoom meeting that was broadcast on the city’s web page and public access channel.
The main subject of the session starting Tuesday, explained Grange, will be to address an anticipated bill dealing with the novel coronavirus.
That bill will outline emergency funding in response to the pandemic. Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday afternoon he has worked with general assembly members across the aisle to put together a budget.
City staff said it’s too soon to tell exactly what the effect of the virus will be on the city’s revenue, but they anticipate it will be significant.
Due to the reliance on the tourism industry, a large portion of the city’s budget relies on sales tax and room occupancy tax, both of which, staff said, will be particularly hard hit by the various stay at home orders.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.