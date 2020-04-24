CORONAVIRUS: Death reported at Neuse Correctional Institution

RALEIGH, NC (WITN) - An inmate at Neuse Correctional Institution has died from COVID-19 complications.
The state Department of Public Safety says the inmate tested positive on April 18 and was hospitalized two days later. He died on Thursday.
He was in his late 70's and had underlying medical conditions, according to DPS.
Wayne County officials say 465 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Officials say almost all of them have showed no symptoms.
Officials say inmates who do not have the virus are currently in a separate area of the facility to slow the spread, while staff members who have tested positive are isolating at home.
This is the second death of a person in custody at a state prison. Earlier this week, an inmate at Pender Correctional Institution died of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.