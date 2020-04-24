Cardiologist urges patients to seek needed care despite COVID-19 fears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cardiologists across the nation are seeing a drop in care because patients are too afraid to go to the hospital, according to a Wilmington physician.
Dr. Fredrick Meine, a cardiologist at New Hanover Regional Medical Center says that fear could cost patients their lives.
"We now know that across the world and across the country and around our community, people are ignoring really serious health problems because they are worried about going to a hospital getting the coronavirus," Dr. Meine says. "The message they need to hear is that there are some really, really serious things that can happen to you when you ignore significant health problems."
Meine admits COVID-19 is more dangerous in heart patients, but says the hospital takes extraordinary measures to insure patients coming in are protected.
"We can take very very good care of you despite the COVID pandemic," he says."We can keep you safe from a COVID standpoint and we can save your life from a heart standpoint and we can only do that if you call us."
Meine says anyone experiencing chest pains and signs of a stroke should react to those symptoms they would outside a pandemic.
"The big message that we have for our patients is if you’re having a problem, if you would have called 911 for this problem six weeks ago, you need to be calling 911 for this problem now and do not ignore your heart.
