WPD looking for suspect in hit and run

By WECT Staff | April 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 6:45 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run incident.

“On April 18 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of S. 17th Street in reference to a hit and run," the WPD said in a Facebook post. "The victim stated a black sedan hit his parked truck and drove off. The victim was not in the vehicle at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

