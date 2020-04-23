Wilmington Downtown Inc. announces first round of Re-3 grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) has announced that 20 businesses have received the first wave of grant money from its newly created Re-3 grant program.
The program was developed and launched in partnership with the Longleaf Foundation in response to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on local businesses.
The grant program attracted 148 applications. WDI expects to announce more awards in the coming days as pledges are received or additional money is donated.
The businesses that received the first round of $3,000 grants are:
- The Basics
- Black Sea Grill
- Cousins Italian Deli
- Decades of Decor
- Flytrap Brewing
- The Foxes Boxes
- Front and Dock (Husk/YoSake/Dram+Morsel)
- Gravity Records
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Jester’s Cafe
- Just Cut It Barbershop
- Love, Lydia Bakery
- Manna
- Murphy’s Barber Shop
- New Anthem Beer Project
- Old Books on Front St.
- The Second Glass
- Second Skin Vintage
- Stemmerman’s Inn
- Swahili Coast
“I am incredibly moved by the way our community has rallied to help our local small businesses,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise. “These award recipients, like many others, are in a tough spot. But we hope that these funds will help and that we can keep this grant program going by receiving additional donations from the community,” he said.
WDI announced the Re-3 grant program on April 6 to help local businesses re-stock, re-open, and re-cover.
“This grant will be crucial in allowing us to re-stock pantries and coolers and be ready to welcome customers again,” said Billy Mellon, owner of manna. He added that “the Longleaf Foundation and WDI have shown great leadership in putting together this program.”
Businesses or individuals interested in donating to the Re-3 grant program can still do so by visiting www.wilmgintondowntown.com or calling 910.763.7349. People can make a tax-deductible, online donation to WDI and earmark funds for the Re-3 grant program.
