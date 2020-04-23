Pender Co. authorities looking for persons of interest in separate cases

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men it says are persons of interest in separate cases.
Officials say the man pictured to the left is a person of interest in a vehicle break-in and fraud case.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle break-ins were reported on Jan. 19 in the Hampstead area. The photo was obtained at the Scotchman gas station located at the intersection of New Centre Dr. and College Road where the suspect allegedly used one of the victim’s debit cards three times.
The man pictured below is a person of interest in connection to an attempted break-in at the Beacon Building just before 9 p.m. on March 26.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Det. Ben Lane at 910-259-1212.
