Old Dominion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $133.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.11.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.11 per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $987.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989.8 million.
Old Dominion shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.
