Novant Health will resume non-emergency surgeries next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health will resume some non-emergent procedures on May 4, according to a press release.
Appointments that were previously canceled will also be reinstated, including pediatric well checks, chronic disease and acute issue visits.
Previous appointments were canceled in March because of coronavirus.
“Since the onset of the coronavirus in our communities, some of our patients have delayed seeking care out of an abundance of caution,” said president and CEO of Novant Health Carl Armato.
"The number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 within our facilities has stabilized, and our team stands ready to care for the community,” Armato continued.
The health system’s universal masking policy will remain in effect.
