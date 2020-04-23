New Hanover County to allow restrictions to expire April 29, will follow state guidelines thereafter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As New Hanover County plans to let its current restrictions expire on April 29, it will be up to each municipality to decide whether to enact more strict policies than those included in the Governor’s order for all of North Carolina.
Up to this point, municipalities including the City of Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach have consented with the county’s order, which was stricter than the state’s in some respects, including the closures of hotels, motels and other short-term loding.
County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said, “there’s always a hesitation I think with the short term rentals and the tourists coming here and that’s our main concern, but [going forward] I’m going to leave that up to the municipalities because I think they all have, may have a different view on that.”
If the municipalities do not enact stricter rules for their town to take effect April 30 and hotels/motels are allowed to re-open, the Governor’s stay at home order still prohibits all non-essential travel.
Vacationing would not be allowed.
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo wants to see more promising numbers that the curve has been flattened before opening the community to visitors.
“We start to see those trend lines come down, then I think it’s time for us to have a much broader discussion about opening up the community to outside visitors but until we see those trend lines moving in that direction, from my perspective, in my opinion, I think we need to stay the course in respect to keeping the hotels, motels and short term lodging [closed]," said Saffo.
Saffo says city council will meet to decide if the city will enact further restrictions beyond the Governor’s order ahead of the county’s order expiring on April 29.
Dr. Philip Brown, Chief of Physicians at New Hanover Regional Medical Center agrees that more time is needed before reopening the city and the county, but says the area has been a leader in the state with flattening the curve.
“In Wilmington we’ve actually been a leader in this and we know that we jumped out very early as a community doing the things that are necessary to control this pandemic," Brown said. “That’s going to pay dividends for us in the long run and as we get back to normal we would expect that as a result of what we’ve done right and if we continue to do those things according to the phased plan that they’ve (Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services) set out, that we”ll continue to lead the state.”
Olson-Boseman is confident that New Hanover Regional Medical Center can gauge the level of spread in our community, and says the county will be ready to take further action if needed in the future.
“Our goal in New Hanover county and Wilmington is to figure out how do we open back up, how do we open back up for business for consumers feeling safe while they’re out shopping and I think that’s going to be a process and I know that the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce they are committed to that [as is ] the city and the county,” Olson-Boseman said. "We all want to get back to business and we want to do it in a safe manner and protect our citizens and save lives.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.