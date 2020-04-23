How many will go back to work when the pandemic lifts? State sees surge in furloughed workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Countless companies have announced closures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Official numbers from the N.C. Department of Commerce showing the true impact to North Carolina’s economy won’t be available until April statistics are released in mid-May.
While the number of people filing for unemployment gives us an idea of how many lost jobs during the pandemic, state WARN numbers also provide insight on the impact the virus has on our communities.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal law that seeks to protect workers by requiring certain employers to provide advance notice of certain closings and mass layoffs.
The NC Department of Commerce says they have seen a sharp increase in the amount and the frequency of WARN notices filed since the pandemic began to impact North Carolina’s economy.
A spokesperson for the department says in 2019, 71 actions were filed, 30 of which were permanent layoffs, and 41 permanent business closures.
More than twice as many actions have been filed just since January of this year. Of the nearly 170 actions, 109 have been temporary layoffs or closures.
The department started receiving notices of temporary closures this year after the pandemic began affecting North Carolina businesses in mid-March. In 2019, by contrast, there were zero temporary layoffs or temporary closures reported through WARN notices.
So far, three documented actions impacted a total of 292 workers New Hanover County; Field Core Service Solutions in Castle Hayne announced a permanent closure, Hooters in Wilmington announced 30 permanent layoffs and Precision Hydraulic Cylinders Inc announced a COVID-19 related temporary layoff.
Keep in mind, not every business has to announce layoffs this way. Companies are only required to file a WARN notice if they employ at least 100 full time workers and are preparing to either close a plant that affects at least 50 employees, conduct a mass layoff of at least 500 employees, or a layoff impacting between 50-499 employees when that number represents at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.
