First Alert Forecast: be alert for storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a lot of tranquil weather, but several chances for storms are interspersed. To help you stay alert for any storms, here are their "whens" and "whys"...
Storm chance #1: As a low pressure system bores through the Carolinas, odds for showers and storms will trend to a healthy 60% late Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall in excess of an inch may cause localized poor-drainage flooding and strong, damaging wind gusts are possible, especially if the storms organize into lines. The chance of hail and tornadoes is low, but not zero.
Storm chance #2: This next system looks likely to streak from the Tennessee Valley to the Mid-Atlantic Region between Saturday and Saturday night. Storm chances will be a hair lower - 30-40% - and the overall coverage and amounts of rain will probably less. Nevertheless, the setup appears to have the means to generate a nonzero severe threat, especially late Saturday afternoon and night.
Storm chance #3: This one is in the distance but worth a nod. Next Wednesday and Thursday, a strong low pressure system may be carving its way across the Carolinas. Since the energy that would give it life is across the world, details on its impacts, if any, are naturally hazy. Still, enough evidence for unsettled weather exists to post rain odds of at least 30% on this seventh day of your forecast.
The one thing all of these systems have in common? Should they necessitate National Weather Service storm bulletins, those messages will ping your WECT Weather App. So, make sure your app is set to your location and ready to alert you, just in case!
And lastly, as always, the blog features your exclusive First Alert Forecast for Wilmington...
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.