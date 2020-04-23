Elizabethtown store fined for overcharging

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown store was fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services for “excessive price-scanner errors.”
The Family Dollar located at 304 S. Poplar St. has paid $1,035 in penalties.
“The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register,” a news release states. “If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection at a later date.”
An initial inspection of the Elizabethtown Family Dollar last November found a 12-percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item order. A followup inspection in December 2019 found a 3 percent error rate based on nine overcharges in a 300-item order.
The store passed inspection in February.
“The price on the shelf and the price at the register should match,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”
