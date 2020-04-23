Deputies investigating after abandoned puppy found burned

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Animal Services Unit of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected animal abuse case after an abandoned puppy was found burned.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received a call on March 27 around 11:30 a.m. after someone found a brown puppy, approximately 6-8 weeks old, that was left abandoned a secluded dirt road off Holly Shelter Road in Castle Hayne.
Officials say the puppy had severe burns on its face, legs, and body. The puppy is safe and receiving treatment at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at (910) 798-7517 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.
WARNING: Some may find the image of the puppy disturbing.
