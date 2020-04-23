Deputies arrest man in Bladen County after undercover drug buys at his home

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies in Bladen County arrested a man accused of selling drugs out of his home.
David Robinson, 51 years old, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they had complaints from the community that Robinson was selling drugs. During this investigation, deputies completed undercover drug buys, according to a release.
The Sheriff’s Office found 14 individually packaged bags of crack cocaine, a bag of loose cocaine, three bags of marijuana and more than $1400.
Robinson’s bond was set at $76,000. He faces eight drug charges, including a felony possession of cocaine.
