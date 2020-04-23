Governor Cooper extends NC “Stay at Home” order through May 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he’s extending the state’s “Stay at Home” order through May 8th.
The order will continue the closures of close contact businesses, along with dine-in restaurants and bars. The original order was expected to expire on April 29th.
“We know these actions saved lives, but we also know we can’t stay at home for the long run,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
In order to start loosening up some restrictions, the state has goals of increasing daily testing of people from 2,500 to between 5,000 and 7,000, doubling the number of people tracing cases from 250 to 500 and securing at least a 30 day supply of personal protective equipment, with gowns and N95 masks being the specific equipment.
“We have flattened the curve, but we are not quite there yet,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen stated at the Thursday afternoon news conference.
Governor Cooper laid out a three phase plan to return the economy. Phase one stays in the “stay at home” order, but includes some loosening of restrictions for commercial activity, but limiting of gatherings to no more than 10 people. This will take up to three weeks.
Phase two will lift the “stay at home” order, with the opening of bars, restaurants and places of worship with reduced attendance. Gathering limits will be increased. This will last up to six weeks. Phase three will loosen up the restrictions even more. Cooper cautioned any increase in the number of patients could move us back a phase in the plan.
Cooper said he will make an announcement on the future of schools Friday.
Here are the bullet points provided by the state phase by phase:
In Phase 1:
- Modify the Stay At Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
- Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation
- Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people
- Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.
- Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible
- Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
- Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.
Phase 2
At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1
- Lift Stay At Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe
- Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity
- Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
- Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings
- Open public playgrounds
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
Phase 3
At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2
- Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible
- Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues
- Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
The Governor is addressing the state at this hour. More updates to this story to come.
