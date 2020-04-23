Community celebrates Korean War veteran’s 90th birthday while social distancing

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Ernest Wilson Bryan got a surprise parade to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Family, members of his church, friends and neighbors surprised him this week with a parade through his driveway. Many shouted birthday wishes from their car, to celebrate him while practicing social distancing in the age of COVID-19.
“He is loved by many and wished another year of health and happiness by all!” wrote Tammie Melson, who shared video of the celebration with our station.
Bryan, a Korean War veteran, was born April 22, 1930 to Joe and Sadie Bryan of Bladenboro, NC.
Melson described him as “a Godly man that has served his country, church and family well.”
