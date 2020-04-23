Airlie Luncheon Garden Party rescheduled for September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Azalea Festival favorite now has a new date after the festival was canceled for the coronavirus.
Officials have announced that the 2020 Airlie Luncheon Garden Party will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“Rescheduling events is no easy task during this time,” organizers said on Facebook. "We would like to thank Airlie Gardens and New Hanover County for their support in securing a fall date for us.
“We know a Wednesday may not be the first choice in days for a Garden Party …but doesn’t a Wacky Wednesday Garden Party seem quite fitting for this 2020 year?!”
Festival organizers have already rescheduled the Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead concert to Oct. 16 and the Avett Brothers concert to Oct. 17.
