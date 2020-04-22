WPD looking for man wanted in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man it says is wanted in a hit and run.
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, Saquan Lyons, 26, is wanted for a hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving with license revoked.
Police say he was involved in a hit and run on April 7.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. Tips also can be submitted anonymously at tip708.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.