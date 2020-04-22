Wilmington restaurant provides free meals to Community Boys and Girls Club

Wilmington restaurant provides free meals to Community Boys and Girls Club
Wrightsville Beach Brewery will provide free meals to members and families of the Community Boys and Girls Club (Source: WTOC)
By Frances Weller | April 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 3:17 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington restaurant is providing free meals Wednesday to members of the Community Boys and Girls Club and their families.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery will hand out the meals from 4-6 p.m. at 901 Nixon St. Families can pick up the meals to take home. Eating at the site is not allowed.

The restaurant has committed to providing the meals every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, supplies such as lysol and toilet tissue will be handed out along with the meals.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.