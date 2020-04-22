Wilmington restaurant provides free meals to Community Boys and Girls Club

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington restaurant is providing free meals Wednesday to members of the Community Boys and Girls Club and their families.
Wrightsville Beach Brewery will hand out the meals from 4-6 p.m. at 901 Nixon St. Families can pick up the meals to take home. Eating at the site is not allowed.
The restaurant has committed to providing the meals every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, supplies such as lysol and toilet tissue will be handed out along with the meals.
