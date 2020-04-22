Wilmington Health begins COVID-19 swab testing at open air sites

“COVID-19 testing remains a fluid situation and Wilmington Health is working hard to make testing more feasible,” according to Dr. Matthew Sincock, Wilmington Health Infectious Disease Expert. “As with all prior testing scenarios, test kits will be dispersed and possibly depleted at unpredictable rates. To ensure that we are able to test everyone that truly needs to be tested for the virus, we are asking everyone to go through a prescreening process.”