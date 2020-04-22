Wilmington Health begins COVID-19 swab testing at open air sites

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health has begun providing COVID-19 swab testing this week at two open air sites, the healthcare provider said Wednesday.
The two open air sites are located at 1802 S. 17th Street and 8108 Market Street and are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
“Patients may call the COVID-19 Hotline at 910.341.3400 to receive a prescreening exam, telehealth visit with a provider, and arrange a time to arrive at one of the drive-through testing open air sites,” Wilmington Health said in a news release.
Patients do not need to be established with a Wilmington Health provider to receive this service.
“COVID-19 testing remains a fluid situation and Wilmington Health is working hard to make testing more feasible,” according to Dr. Matthew Sincock, Wilmington Health Infectious Disease Expert. “As with all prior testing scenarios, test kits will be dispersed and possibly depleted at unpredictable rates. To ensure that we are able to test everyone that truly needs to be tested for the virus, we are asking everyone to go through a prescreening process.”
