Pender County inmate dies of COVID-19; first virus-related death in the county

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate at Pender Correctional Institute is the first offender to die from COVID-19 while in custody at a North Carolina prison. This also marks the first coronavirus-related death in Pender County, officials confirmed.
Prison officials say the inmate began exhibiting viral infection symptoms on April 8 and was isolated from the general population, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and tested for COVID-19.
The test came back positive on April 10. Despite constant medical attention, he was hospitalized on April 13. The inmate’s condition worsened, and he died at the hospital on Tuesday.
The offender was a male in his late 50′s and had underlying health conditions, prison officials say. For privacy reasons, no further details will be released.
“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”
On Tuesday, Pender County officials announced that four inmates at Pender Correctional in Burgaw tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is taking the following measures to protect staff and inmates:
- A moratorium on accepting inmates from county jails
- Suspension of visitation and inmate outside work assignments
- Medical screenings for all staff entering the prison
- Reducing inmate interactions
- Providing additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff
