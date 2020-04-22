Law enforcement respond to crash on College Rd

Police responded to a crash at a busy Wilmington intersection Tuesday. (Source: Glen Hedrick | See it, Snap it, Send it)
April 22, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:52 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a crash at South College Road and Oleander Drive.

The crash happened late Tuesday, and we know of at least one vehicle that was involved.

Drivers in the area have reported a heavy law enforcement presence and say some traffic is being diverted around the intersection.

As of 12:45 a.m., law enforcement was still on the scene.

This is a developing story. WECT will share new information here as details become available.

