Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC lets beaches reopen; leaders struggle with safety or fun
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — While South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has given beaches across the state permission to reopen, not all of them are pulling down barricades. Officials in North Myrtle Beach and Horry County reopened their beaches at noon Tuesday, when McMaster lifted his order closing all public beach access points in the state as the coronavirus spread. Surfside beach had dozens of people sunbathing. But the governor allowed coastal governments to make their own decisions. Myrtle Beach, Georgetown County, Hilton Head Island and several beaches around Charleston decided to remain closed, saying it isn't clear the state has reach its peak of COVID-19 cases.
WOMEN KILLED
Man sought after woman and her grandmother killed in SC home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators are looking for a man who authorities said shot and killed a woman and her 28-year-old granddaughter in a South Carolina home. Richland County deputies said the shooting happened Monday night in a home near Hopkins. Deputies say 28-year-old Dontrell Henry Rufus is charged with two counts of murder and has not been taken into custody, Deputies did not give a motive for the killings. Authorities identified the women killed as 76-year-old Sarah Mae Richbow and her granddaughter 28-year-old Kiara Richbow.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Severe weather possible in South Carolina on Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters warn there is a chance of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across part of South Carolina on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Aiken to Orangeburg to Charleston and south in an enhanced risk of severe weather. That is the third highest of the five categories of severe weather for the unit of the National Weather Service. Nearly all the rest of the state is under a slight risk, which is the second lowest of the five categories. Forecasters said there is still uncertainty on whether the ingredients in the atmosphere will come together. If they do, strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.
RETIREES-HEALTH INSURANCE
County to pay $695K settlement over dropped health benefits
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county has agreed to settle a lawsuit on behalf of about 40 former employees after it voted to cut health benefits for retirees in 2015. The Island Packet reports Beaufort County will pay $695,000 out of its general fund to former workers if the settlement is approved by the council. The county voted in 2015 to eliminate a program that allowed county workers with 10 years of service to continue their health and dental benefits into retirement. It also applied to Bluffton Township Fire District workers with at least 25 years of service. The policy was ended to cut costs.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-POLITICAL-DIVIDE-ANALYSIS-
Analysis: Pandemic fallout tracks nation's political divide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican governors, spurred on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states’ economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic governors are largely keeping strict stay at home orders and nonessential-business closures in place, resisting pockets of Trump-aligned protesters and public pressure from the president. America’s entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death. It could be months before the full consequences of the various shutdown and reopen orders are known. Public health officials concede there is no one-size-fits all approach.