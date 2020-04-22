Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — While Major League Baseball tries to figure out a way to play this summer, the prospects for anything resembling a normal minor league season are looking increasingly bleak. For minor league communities across the country, looking forward to cheap hot dogs, fuzzy mascot hugs and various theme nights, it’s a small slice of a depressing picture. The total attendance at minor league games last year was more than 41.5 million, a 2.6% increase over 2018 and the 15th straight year with more than 40 million fans.
UNDATED (AP) — The Panthers have hit numerous home runs with their first-round draft picks over the years, selecting Luke Kuechly, Cam Newton, Julius Peppers, Christian McCaffrey, DeAngelo Williams, Jordan Gross and Jonathan Stewart. However, the Panthers have continually misfired on second-round picks with the likes of Jimmy Clausen, Everette Brown, Eric Shelton and Bruce Nelson. Ryan Kalil was an exception. Trades have typically not worked out in the Panthers favor either, although they did strike gold when they gave up a third-round draft pick to land tight end Greg Olsen from the Bears.