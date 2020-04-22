Former UNCW women’s soccer player getting ready to work in ER in New York hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former UNCW women’s soccer player Lindsay Henry is getting ready to leave home in Virginia and head to New York City to work in an Emergency Room on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Henry’s family wasn’t shocked when she told them she would be leaving for Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York for six weeks working as a nurse.
“They weren't surprised that I wanted to go and help,” said Henry. That's just how I go about my life is to try to help people the best I can.”
Henry recently returned from New York after taking part in orientation in the ER she’ll be working in.
“Everybody is wearing Personal Protective Equipment regardless if you were in a COVID department or not,” said Henry. “A lot of ERs are separating COVID patients and non-COVID patients. There were still quite a few in the ER when we were there.”
During her six weeks, she will treat patients with all types of health issues including COVID-19.
“In the ER you don't know what to expect,” said Henry. “You treat every patient as a positive patient until you can prove otherwise if they come in with symptoms. So, I expect to work with COVID patients.”
Henry says she’d be lying if she wasn’t nervous about working in the ER.
“I'd be crazy not to be a little bit scared walking into something like that.” said Herny. “The need to want to help people outweighs the fear you may have.”
Henry’s first day on the job will be April 29th and she’ll spend six weeks working at the hospital.
