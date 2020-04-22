Food pantry creates friendly competition among neighborhoods for donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many are struggling to find food for their families, 4C’s Food Pantry is helping put dinner on your table.
“You know, it’s the same story... ‘I’ve been laid off, there’s a furlough, I’m not able to get work’ and so we’re here to help,” said Brent Livingood, president of 4C’s.
4C’s fills bags full of food with items ranging from canned goods, cereal, boxed meals and refrigerated items.
The pantry serves about 15 families a day, averaging about 80 people.
“If you need food, we’re here for you. There’s no judgment, there’s no conditioning. All you have to say is ‘I need help,'" said Livingood. “All you have to do is show up and say ‘I need food.' We’ll ask for a little bit more information but it’s just a technicality. Yeah all you have to do is ask.”
Serving the community of eastern Pender County, they’ve been able to keep up a steady pace with the amount of donations and clients.
However, they are looking to help more people. So, they are doing a friendly competition between neighborhoods in the community to bring in even more donations.
The competition is to fill up as much non perishable food items into Livingood’s pick up truck.
“Majestic Oaks challenged us [Pelican’s Reef] a week ago to fill a pick up truck for the 4C’s Food Pantry. So we put the message out on Facebook a week ago and tomorrow is our pick up date at the club house from 5-7 p.m.,” said Rob Kreider, resident of Pelican’s Reef and volunteer with 4C’s.
Kreider goes to say that they are going to keep the competition going.
“We are going to challenge Belvedere Plantation. So, they will have one week, like we had one week to get as much food as they can together to fill up the pickup truck."
4C’s is accepting any donations at their location, which is located in Jones Plaza at 15200 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC 28443.
