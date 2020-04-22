First Alert Forecast: an increasing severe weather threat for late Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on what will be a warm-in-the-sun, chilly-in-the-shade kind of day across the Cape Fear Region. Despite bright skies, temperatures are only likely to reach the 60s to around 70 for highs. North breezes will add a cool dimension to the day, too.
Thursday presents a severe, gusty thunderstorm risk as a strong system carves into the Carolinas. Locally, expect variable clouds, scattered showers, isolated storms, punchy southerly breezes, and high temperatures in the 70s. The highest severe weather threat is Thursday evening into the overnight. Make sure you have a way to get severe weather WARNINGS and then act quickly. Have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you.
And April 2020 will continue to dish! Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features additional shower and storm chances. Gauge those odds and their corresponding temperatures in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap back into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you select!
