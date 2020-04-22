Coroner’s office: Horry County woman missing since February found dead inside her home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County woman who was first reported missing February was found dead inside her home on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Marianna Marsh, 61, was last seen the morning of February 14 near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
There were numerous searches for Marsh, and even members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, a North Carolina search agency, came down to Horry to help find Marsh.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Marsh lived alone at her University Forest home. She added that an autopsy will be conducted, but said it will be 12 weeks before the coroner’s office receives information on the cause and manner of her death.
Horry County police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
HCPD thanked the community for their support as investigators worked through the case.
