Carolina Beach looking at “soft opening” for beach access Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach is looking at a soft reopening of the beach accesses on Monday, according to an interview Mayor LeAnn Pierce granted to the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Mayor Pierce said town council and staff discussed a plan to open up the beach for exercise only on Monday, two days ahead of the expiration of the New Hanover County “stay at home" order. The mayor says parking lots would remain closed and people would not be allowed to sunbathe or bring umbrellas and other items on to the beach.
“This has been a balancing act,” Mayor LeAnn Pierce said. “It really has been. Always public health and safety is our number one concern. But I understand we have an economy that has to be supported as well.”
Mayor Pierce said the town will also look at whether or not to allow short term rentals as the orders expire. Some communities have extended their rental bans until the middle of May.
Mayor Pierce says the expectation is that the state’s “stay at home” order would expire next Wednesday, April 29th, but she admitted she’s not certain that is going to be the case. She said she has heard it might be extended a couple weeks.
