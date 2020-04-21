Two new COVID-19 deaths in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two more people have died from COVID-19, according to New Hanover County officials.
The county’s daily press release stated the two people were in their 80′s with underlying health issues. No other details were released.
“My deepest sympathy goes out to the families and friends of these two residents who lost their fight to the virus,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “The threat of COVID-19 is real, and it is magnified by the loss of life and grief that too many people are having to experience. That is why our mitigation measures and everything each person in our community is doing to limit the spread of the virus are so important.”
On Monday, the chief physician at New Hanover Regional Medical Center said the number of positive cases and relatively low number of deaths in the Cape Fear region appeared to be flattening the curve. Dr. Philip Brown said Tuesday he was disheartened by the news of the two new deaths.
“We are deeply saddened by the COVID-19 deaths of two more New Hanover County citizens,” Brown said. “The tragedy suffered by these people - our friends, neighbors, families - is what we hope to avoid by continuing the sheltering measures that have worked to reduce our risk of disease so far. Sadly, even these measures were not in time for all members of our community.”
The new deaths bring the total to three in New Hanover County. The first New Hanover County death linked to the coronavirus was reported April 12. That person was in their 40′s. Public Health officials were not aware of any underlying health conditions what would have made this patient at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.
