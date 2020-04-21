Town of Shallotte and West Brunswick High School honor senior spring athletes

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - After the coronavirus crisis put a halt to high school sports, West Brunswick High School administrators wanted to find a fun place the display senior banners normally hung at the school’s athletic fields.
The Town of Shallotte and West Brunswick High School have partnered to honor the school's senior spring sports student athletes by hanging the banners along Main Street.
“I had handed those banners out the day before they said ‘let's do this,’” said West Brunswick teacher Kim Spencer. “Then all the parents brought them back to me.”
Spencer and West Brunswick Principal Rhonda Benton brought the idea to the board of alderman, who embraced the project.
“I hope that these seniors and parents and their friends come down and this makes up for a little bit of what they've lost,” said Town of Shallotte Walt Eccard. “It's a small thing in many ways, but it's exciting and we love it.”
“They walked out on that field that night not knowing that that would be the last time they would play on that field together,” added Spencer. “And that's a real emotional thing for any of these kids.”
For Principal Benton, seeing the finished project was very emotional.
“Sunday when we drove through town and my husband was driving and I was trying to take pictures and just the thought of it…I had chills,” said Benton. “It's all about community pride and the community and the school being a partnership.”
Principal Benton hopes that the hanging of banners down Main Street in Shallotte can become a tradition for all sports at West Brunswick High School in the future.
