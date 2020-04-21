Sawmill locations back to serving up meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a short hiatus, cooks are back at the grills at both Sawmill locations.
The Sawmill in Monkey Junction and the Sawmill Grill in Hampstead reopened this week to serve up meals for curbside pickup and delivery.
Both locations are the open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and their menu can be found on their Facebook page.
The COVID-10 pandemic is just the latest obstacle the Sawmill has had to overcome.
Less than 10 months ago, the Monkey Junction location was damaged in a fire on the Fourth of July.
