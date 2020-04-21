Nutritionist talks about eating healthy and avoiding the “Quarantine 15”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the fear of the coronavirus hit, many stocked up on food and snacks and now it’s hard to keep out of the pantry.
“With this new lifestyle, we find ourselves at home so much more that you might get a little bored or anxious and the refrigerator is right there and when we don’t know what’s going on in the world we can count on food. Food doesn’t disappoint,” said Beth Mitchell, nutritionist and diabetes educator.
To stay eating clean, Mitchell suggests planning out meals before you go to the grocery store to avoid buying items to fill the shelves.
Also, to set a time for when you eat.
“Having a general understanding of not only what you’re going to eat but when," said Mitchell. "So, if it’s 8:05 in the morning and you’re thinking ‘ugh, I think I want a cookie because I don’t want to do whatever it is I have to do’ if you know at 9 that you’ve already planned on apple slices and peanut butter, it’s easier to say ‘oh I can wait.’”
When at the grocery store, and you’re trying to save extra cash, try to get items full of protein such as peanut butter, tuna, chicken. Also, canned fruits and vegetables are a good substitute for fresh produce.
“We say the parents responsibility is to provide the healthy foods at constant times. It’s the kids responsibility to chose which of those healthy foods to eat and how much and that just takes the whole power play out of it," said Mitchell.
She also explains that it’s okay not to eat healthy once in a while. During this time, we all need some comfort food.
“The more you deny yourself something, the more you are going to want it and it just gets out of control. Treats definitely work in. We want most of our food choices to be healthy but now and then putting in a cookie or some candy or something, it fits!" she added
