NC governor announces new order to help furloughed workers

"I know that many people are frustrated, restless, anxious, and eager to get back to work and school," Cooper said. "I also know that many people want to make sure that their families are as safe as possible from this virus. I and my Coronavirus Task Force, which is made up of business, health, education and other leaders, are getting input from around the state as we prepare plans to ease restrictions, protect public health & get our economy moving forward. Right now, staying home is saving lives."