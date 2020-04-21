NC governor announces new order to help furloughed workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday a new executive order to help furloughed workers whose employers have paid them a severance or furlough payment. These employees will now qualify for unemployment compensation.
"We know this virus is taking a serious toll on our economy and workforce, and we can’t lose sight of how this virus is impacting families in North Carolina," Cooper said.
North Carolina has sent almost $580 million to over 257,000 people who have filed unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic.
"The Employment Security Commission continues to make improvements in its filing process and call center but more work must be, and is being, done," Cooper said.
General Assembly leaders and Cooper will provide funding to the Rapid Recovery Program through the Golden LEAF Foundation, in an effort to help small business owners.
"Small business is the lifeblood of our economy, and many who built these businesses are struggling," Cooper said. "We owe it to them to help keep them afloat until it’s safe to begin easing restrictions. This money now is important in that federal small business money has been depleted."
Cooper and members of the NC Coronavirus Task Force hope to get a consenses on more help for the state next week when the General Assembly returns.
The budget proposal has three broad areas of focus:
- immediate public health and safety like testing and tracing of the virus;
- schools and other core state government services;
- small business and local government assistance.
Cooper plans to recommend funding for more PPE, cleaning supplies and more contact tracers who can track the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, he plans to recommend funding for school nutrition to make sure children are still getting meals, support for local governments and underserved communities, assistance for public schools and more.
"I know that many people are frustrated, restless, anxious, and eager to get back to work and school," Cooper said. "I also know that many people want to make sure that their families are as safe as possible from this virus. I and my Coronavirus Task Force, which is made up of business, health, education and other leaders, are getting input from around the state as we prepare plans to ease restrictions, protect public health & get our economy moving forward. Right now, staying home is saving lives."
Cooper said the stay-at-home order is not sustainable in the long-term, but necessary in the short-term.
