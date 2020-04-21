Motorcyclist injured in Sunday night crash near Southport

April 21, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 7:43 PM

SOUTHPORT N.C. (WECT) - Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a crash that injured a Brunswick County man Sunday night.

Troopers say a driver passing through the area saw the motorcyclist’s lights coming from the woods and called 911 for help around 9:30 p.m.

The State Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling down NC 133 near Long Beach Road when they ran off the road, hit a guardrail, a ditch and a fence.

The crash remains under investigation, but the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and troopers say they believe alcohol was a factor.

The victim’s name has not been released, but investigators confirm it was a male from Bolivia.

Editors note: Initial reports indicated the victim passed away as a result of the crash. This story has been updated to reflect the driver is alive.

