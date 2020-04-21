In midst of virus outbreaks at food-processing plants, NC health officials issue new guidance to protect workers

“Agriculture and agri-businesses are on the front lines of this crisis just like hospital workers, first responders, grocery store staff, truck drivers and many more. Their work is different, but every bit as critically important,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We are in contact with the companies, public health officials and our federal inspection partners. The companies are working to implement recommendations of the CDC and state public health and local officials to keep these facilities operating and producing a stable supply of safe and nutritious food.”