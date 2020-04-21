Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
N. Carolina virus outbreak means prisoner, staffing shifts
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A large COVID-19 outbreak at an eastern North Carolina prison has led officials to shutter a nearby facility so its correctional officers can help relieve staff there. The Division of Prisons said Monday that more than 330 of the 700 offenders at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro and a dozen of its employees have now tested positive. Nearly all of them are asymptomatic. Officers from the Johnston Correctional Institution should start working at the Neuse prison in a few days now that the Johnston prisoners have been moved elsewhere. There are now 6,750 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and about 180 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOWN CHECKPOINT
North Carolina coastal town lifts visitor restrictions
BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A coastal town in North Carolina is lifting restrictions it imposed on visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak. WITN-TV reports the town of Beaufort in Carteret County has ended its police checkpoint near U.S. Highway 70. Mayor Rett Newton says the move is the first step toward taking the waterfront town back to normal. The town declared a state of emergency on March 17 because of the threat posed by the coronavirus and enacted restrictions that were to remain in effect through April 29. On April 9, the city established checkpoints that limited access to full-time county residents, people sheltering in place and essential workers.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE
Cunningham outraises Tillis recently; senator ahead in cash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Cal Cunningham outraised Republican incumbent Thom Tillis during the final days of their respective primary elections and in the weeks following. Finance reports due this month show Cunningham’s campaign collected $3 million from mid-February through the end of March, compared to almost $1.4 million raised by Tillis’ campaign. Cunningham also spent more during the period, likely due to the fact that Cunningham was in a more competitive primary. Tillis’ committee had $6.5 million in its coffers entering April, which is more than double what Cunningham had on hand. The two will be on the November ballot.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOOD STAMPS
More food help coming to North Carolina families
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Low-income families in North Carolina with school-age children will soon get additional food benefits thanks to federal funds sought by state government due to the COVID-19 crisis. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday that the state is among the first four states approved to provide help through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer. That's $250 in benefits per child for families whose children are eligible for free and reduced school lunches. The benefits are funded by the federal government and will flow through electronic cards. Program families already are getting the maximum amount of monetary benefits for their household size through April.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREST-DONATIONS
Aide: Lt. Gov. Forest uses campaign money for COVID-19 help
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has given nearly $200,000 from his gubernatorial campaign fund to people and businesses needing assistance due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. That's according to his campaign manager in a video released Monday that also criticized Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper for a recent campaign fundraising plea. The disclosure comes as Cooper has held a large campaign fundraising advantage over Forest. A Cooper campaign spokeswoman says Forest is just continuing to to inject politics into a public health crisis. Cooper has held the media spotlight for weeks while leading the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH
Wrightsville Beach opens to visitors, but with restrictions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina coastal town have opened beach access to the public, but with a set of restrictions. Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens announced that ocean and soundside beach access points are open as of noon Monday, but they are subject to restrictions. According to the town, all access points and beaches will be opened for what's described as individual, non-stationary exercise activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing and water sports. beaches have been opened to residents and property owners in Carteret County, but are still restricted to tourists. Surf City officials took down barriers to public beach access last Friday
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN FUNDRAISING
Pandemic squeezes finances of Democratic grassroots donors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wealthy Democratic donors have been an object of scorn for many progressive activists, who argue that the large contributions they give are part of a broken political system that favors the well-connected. But with many out of work and a recession likely on the horizon, there are signs that the army of grassroots givers who fueled the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren one $5 contribution at a time are being squeezed. Now, after a protracted primary debate over the propriety of relying on big-dollar donors, wealthy financiers may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.
AP-VA-KILLER SEEKS TRANSFER
Ex-doctor who killed father wants transfer to psych hospital
MARION, Va. (AP) — A former doctor from North Carolina who killed his father and dumped his mutilated body in Virginia wants to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Vince Gilmer has been serving a life sentence for the 2004 slaying at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center in southwestern Virginia. Gilmer’s lawyers sent the transfer request to Gov. Ralph Northam because Gilmer suffers from Huntington’s disease. The terminal brain disorder can cause poor impulse control and outbursts and grows progressively worse. Gilmer had lived in Fletcher, North Carolina, which is outside of Asheville. The body of his father, Dalton Gilmer, was found in southwestern Virginia with rope burns and the fingers and thumbs cut off.