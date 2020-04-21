Lake Waccamaw rehab center reports 12th positive test for COVID-19

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County assisted living facility has announced its 12th positive test for COVID-19.
Premier Living & Rehab Center said in Facebook post that it was alerted Monday to the latest positive test. According to the post, the same person had tested negative five days earlier.
“For 4 weeks, we were virus-free and we were beginning to think we had succeeded in defeating the adversary,” the post states. "Little did we know, it had already found a way in and was just waiting to rear it’s ugly head! On Friday, April 10, we received a call just a little before 5:00 pm from Columbus Co. Health Department, breaking the news that we had feared after the hospitalization of one of our residents the day before. One, then three, then five.... We made the decision to test everyone and were astonished to find there were 6 more!
“We have prepared a separate wing to allow us to focus on those who have tested positive and attempt to stop the spread among all others. Even so, we received notice today of our 12th positive result. This same person tested negative just five days ago.”
The facility is urging the public to take the pandemic seriously.
“For anyone that thinks it’s not real, don’t be fooled,” the post says. "One person reacts in the worst way while the next person tests positive and has yet to exhibit the first symptom!
“You can be carrying it and spreading it and not even know! It’s crazy! It’s confusing and frustrating. Crying on the drive to or from work has become ‘normal.’”
