Four inmates at Pender Correctional test positive for coronavirus

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - County health officials say four inmates at Pender Correctional Institution have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Pender Correctional Institution are included in the Pender County case count,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health and Human Services director. “The offenders are residents of Pender County and all tests results are recorded with the Pender County Health Department.”
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is taking the following measures to protect staff and inmates:
- A moratorium on accepting inmates from county jails
- Suspension of visitation and inmate outside work assignments
- Medical screenings for all staff entering the prison
- Reducing inmate interactions
- Providing additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pender County listed 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county out of 154 tests administered. Five of those have recovered.
