First Alert Forecast: bright Wednesday, stormy Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mostly sunny sky, southwest breezes, and afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80. Don’t be shocked if you catch a quick late-day sprinkle or shower as a moisture-starved cold front drops into the Cape Fear Region from the north.
Wednesday will feature plenty of bright and warm sunshine but, in the wake of that cold front, a crisp and cool vibe. Expect early temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and afternoon highs of upper 60s and lower 70s. Both ranges are around five degrees below-average for latter April.
Shower chances return to your extended forecast. Odds include: 50% Thursday, 30% Friday, 30% Saturday, and 10% Sunday. A low pressure system will bring scattered showers and locally strong, gusty storms Thursday - the risk for severe weather is low but not zero so please stay alert!
A cold front will bring another round of passing showers and possibly a stray storm Saturday into Sunday. Overall, your weekend will not be a washout but if you head out and about be ready for a quick splash of rain!
Catch these sentiments and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here
