Columbus County asking for volunteers to help sew gowns

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Columbus County Health Department are asking the public for volunteers to help sew together gowns for health care workers and first responders.
In a Facebook post, county officials say they’re having difficulty finding gowns ready to purchase, so they’ve resorted to buying precut fabric and other sewing materials in an effort to make the gowns by hand.
If you would like to volunteer, please contact the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046.
The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.