Calabash residents share mixed feelings about businesses reopening in South Carolina

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement to reopen some businesses in South Carolina, some residents close to the state line say North Carolina should follow suit and others say they’re concerned for the health of residents.
“I do fear that it will help spread this virus but at the same time, our community is very tight knit," said Michael Herring.
Herring is on the Board of Commissioners for the Town of Calabash and says he has mixed feelings about South Carolina reopening businesses. With the town’s population mostly seniors, he’s concerned for the health of the community, but Herring says he also understands that businesses are hurting.
“This is an economy based on tourism," said Herring. "It’s an economy based on our coastline. So the fact that they want to open up, I do understand, but at the same time it does concern me a little bit, again we do have a predominately senior community.”
Cathy and her husband John are Calabash residents. They say it’s time for Governor Roy Cooper to reopen the state and let people get back to normal, but Cathy says despite South Carolina businesses only being a few miles from her home, she won’t be making any trips across the border.
“We’ll wait to go to the stores," said Cathy. "Just to make sure everything’s okay, we’ll wait a little longer.”
Calabash is known for their seafood, but even seafood restaurants in the town are hurting. Raymond Coleman has been managing The Seafood Hunt for six years. He says he should be seeing a huge spike in business as we head into summer, but that’s not the case this year.
“We’re operating at about 30% of what we should be at this time of the year,” said Coleman.
Coleman says he thinks the situation in South Carolina is different than what we’re seeing in North Carolina, but hopes some kind of change can be made soon.
“I know that they’re seeing things from a perspective that we don’t sometimes," said Coleman. "So right now we’re trusting the information that they’re giving us is correct, but I don’t think it’ll be a bad time to ease into opening dining rooms. At least in a limited capacity.”
Until then, Herring says Calabash residents know what to do to stay safe and healthy.
“Our community is going to stay home until we’re ready to come out and we have the right just like everybody else, even in South Carolina," said Herring. "If they don’t feel comfortable, then stay home and I think that’s the best thing to do.”
