Advice for those looking for work during coronavirus pandemic

“Right now, if you are faced with unemployment and you were at home thinking about your next step, I would initially say know yourself, know your skills, know who you are and what kind of a job you want,” she said. “Learn the labor market. Look at what jobs are available and what jobs you might be interested in and then do that gap analysis to figure out where you can fill in those gaps and find the tools for those gaps. A great resource is NCWorks system.”