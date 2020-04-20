Two men arrested after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint

Micah Howard and Mykier Brown-Thomas (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | April 20, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:05 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to Wilmington police.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Racine Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Officers were told that three men had left the scene in a grey SUV.

WPD officials say that police located the vehicle with assistance from the North Carolina Highway Patrol and attempted a stop.

The suspects’ vehicle quickly stopped but the three occupants jumped out and fled.

Two of the men — Mykier Lorenzo Brown-Thomas, 19, and Micah Me’Nace Howard, 18 — were apprehended by police.

A firearm was reportedly recovered.

There is no word if the third man has been arrested as of Monday morning.

Brown-Thomas has been charged with:

  • robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • probation violation

Howard has been charged with:

  • robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • larceny of a firearm
  • possession of a stolen forearm
  • possession of a firearm by a felon
  • possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
  • possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana

