Two men arrested after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to Wilmington police.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Racine Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Officers were told that three men had left the scene in a grey SUV.
WPD officials say that police located the vehicle with assistance from the North Carolina Highway Patrol and attempted a stop.
The suspects’ vehicle quickly stopped but the three occupants jumped out and fled.
Two of the men — Mykier Lorenzo Brown-Thomas, 19, and Micah Me’Nace Howard, 18 — were apprehended by police.
A firearm was reportedly recovered.
There is no word if the third man has been arrested as of Monday morning.
Brown-Thomas has been charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- probation violation
Howard has been charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- larceny of a firearm
- possession of a stolen forearm
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.