Pender standout discusses why he picked UNCW basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Because of the coronavirus crisis, Pender High School senior Jajuan Carr has never spoken face-to-face with new UNCW head coach Takayo Siddle.
Still, Carr decided to sign with the Seahawks, becoming the first incoming freshman from the area since New Hanover’s Freddie Jackson in 2011.
“The conversations we had were unlike any coach that I've had before,” said Carr about Siddle. “He wasn't trying to be nice to me or anything. He was just being completely honest with me.”
Carr’s recruitment recently heated up, but because of COVID-19, he was never able to take any official visits to schools recruiting him.
“So, when it came down to UNCW, I had a good feeling about the coach,” said Carr. “I was familiar with the campus. So that was why it was easy for me to choose them.”
He’s also excited about the opportunity to play in front of family and friends.
“I was really worried about being too far from home,”Carr said. “With UNCW being 30 minutes away all my family can come and see me.”
